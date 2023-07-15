“Time to go early to bed”: Nupur Sanon wraps up pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao’

Actor Nupur Sanon on Saturday shared a video announcing the wrap of her upcoming Pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' starring Ravi Teja. Taking to Instagram stories, Nupur shared a video of herself relaxing in checked red outfit and captioned it, "And it's a wrap for me!!#TNRon2othOct. Time to go early to bed.. with happiness and peace."

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts shared the teaser which they captioned, "The tiger which hunts in the crime capital of South India. Presenting @raviteja_2628 in and as #TigerNageswaraRao - India's biggest thief. In cinemas on October 20th."

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Taking to Insta, actor Ravi Teja shared the new poster of the film and captioned it, "Name: NageswaraRao Village: Stuartpuram..!! Welcoming you all to my zone.THE TIGER ZONE See you at the cinemas this October 20th." The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Apart from Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.The film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 20, 2023. (ANI)

