Keerthy Suresh's next film titled 'Kannivedi'

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has announced that her next film is titled Kannivedi.The actor, who is basking in the success of her recent release Maamannan, shared the update on her Twitter page.Heres to my next, Kannivedi. Keerthys next theatrical release is Bhola Shankar.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:25 IST
National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has announced that her next film is titled ''Kannivedi''.

The actor, who is basking in the success of her recent release ''Maamannan'', shared the update on her Twitter page.

''Here's to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support. @DreamWarriorpic @ganeshraj @RakshanVJ @namikay1 @madheshmanickam @eforeditor @SaktheeArtDir @prabhu_sr,'' Keerthy tweeted on Saturday.

She also shared a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony to mark the beginning of the project.

''Kannivedi'' will be directed by debutant Ganesh Raj and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Keerthy's next theatrical release is ''Bhola Shankar''.

