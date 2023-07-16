Left Menu

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:41 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas watch Wimbledon women's final
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband-singer Nick Jonas attended the women's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship where Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova registered her first Grand Slam win. The couple shared pictures from Saturday's match on their respective Instagram handles. ''Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart). Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,'' Nick posted. Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic is ranked 42nd and was the first unseeded woman to play for the title at the All England Club in 60 years.

Priyanka shared the photograph from the presentation ceremony. Apart from the ''Citadel'' star and her husband, veteran Hindi film actor Neena Gupta also attended the women's final. In an Instagram post, the actor said it was a ''dream come true'' to see the match live.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

