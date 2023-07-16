Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia and more attend Kanika Dhillon's housewarming party

Left Menu

Well-known screenwriter Kanika Dhillon hosted a housewarming party as she moved to a new pad.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI) Well-known screenwriter Kanika Dhillon hosted a housewarming party as she moved to a new pad. The ceremony was hosted at Kanika and Himanshu Sharma's new residence and the event was attended by a number of celebrities.

Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Anand L. Rai, Jimmy Shergill, and Sunny Kaushal, all were present at the event to share their best wishes for this new house. Kanika looked gorgeous in her white dress as she posed with her husband.

Kriti Sanon was also spotted at the party and stunned everyone with her blue co-ord set. Tamannah was also seen at the party in the black co-ord set. Taapsee Pannu opted for a saree-look at the event.

Recently, Kanika also took to Instagram to announce her maiden project. She wrote, "Super excited to announce my prodcution house @kathhapictures 's maiden project starring these incredibly talented women. Thank you @kajol and @kritisanon for being a part of this dream! Could not have asked for a better cast and kriti- a double whammy as my co producer ! Thank u @netflix_in and @ruchikaakapoor @ameetdhanwani for believing in me and Kathha! You really empower us! Congratulations to all my team @kathhapictures - you guys rock! #dopatti #netflix #kajol #kritisanon #kanikadhillon #producer #producerlife." Kanika has penned films like 'Manmarziyaan',  'Kedarnath' and  'Haseen Dilruba', among others.

She is also currently gearing for her upcoming maiden production ''Do Patti' starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon along with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

