Disney+ Hotstar sets Aug 4 premiere for J D Chekravarthy-led Telugu series 'Dayaa'

Murder mystery series Dayaa, featuring acclaimed actor JD Chekravarthy, will start streaming on Disney Hotstar from August 4. Abhishek Daga, senior VP Content, SVF Entertainment said they are delighted to partner with Disney Hotstar for their foray into Telugu OTT space.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 15:47 IST
Murder mystery series ''Dayaa'', featuring acclaimed actor JD Chekravarthy, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 4. The Telugu series is directed by Pavan Sadineni and produced by SVF Entertainment. It also features Ramya Nambeesan and Eesha Rebba in pivotal roles. The crime thriller follows Dayaa (Chekravarthy) who discovers a woman's body in his van. His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed. It marks Chekravarthy's Telugu series debut.

''At first, I was taken aback by the concept as it is not something you think of everyday. It was not just the script that made me want to be a part of this story, but it was a series of inspiring moments in the story that fascinated me and only a director with great prowess is capable of that. ''I feel grateful to have received a layered and nuanced character like Dayaa for this milestone in my career. I can't wait to see how viewers react to my character when the series releases on Disney+ Hotstar,'' the ''Satya'' star said in a statement. Abhishek Daga, senior VP Content, SVF Entertainment said they are delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar for their foray into Telugu OTT space. ''Hotstar Specials 'Dayaa' has been shot across the picturesque coastal landscape of Mangalore to unravel a story of one man's fate. It is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as it explores themes of justice, sacrifice, and the triumph of the human spirit,'' Daga said.

Krishnan Kutty, Head - Business and Content for Disney Star for South India and Maharashtra, added, ''Disney+ Hotstar strives to bring the best stories to its audience by collaborating with top talents across the country. It thus gives us immense pleasure to partner with SVF Entertainment to introduce their outstanding storytelling to the Telugu market with 'Dayaa'.'' The edge-of-the-seat thriller will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

