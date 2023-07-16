Left Menu

“I'm not in talks about an OceanGate film,” says James Cameron

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has denied rumours of him working on OceanGate film, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 16:33 IST
“I'm not in talks about an OceanGate film,” says James Cameron
James Cameron (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has denied rumours of him working on OceanGate film, reported People. He broke his silence on the rumours about him and wrote in his post on Instagram, "I don't respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now. I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

As reported by People, his Twitter post also conveyed his thoughts. His statement follows reports from the Daily Mail and The Sun about Cameron allegedly being approached for a series about the Titan submersible disaster. On June 22, a search for the missing submersible that was travelling to the site of the Titanic wreckage ended when debris was found on the ocean floor that likely was caused by a "catastrophic implosion," assumed to be that of Titan.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, these five people were aboard the Titan when it disappeared and imploded on Father's Day As per People, days later, the U.S. Coast Guard revealed that "presumed human remains" were recovered while searching through the wreckage. What was believed to remain "were carefully recovered" within the wreckage, and the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) transported them for further analysis and testing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender equality

Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023