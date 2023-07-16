“I'm not in talks about an OceanGate film,” says James Cameron

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has denied rumours of him working on OceanGate film, reported People. He broke his silence on the rumours about him and wrote in his post on Instagram, "I don't respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now. I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

As reported by People, his Twitter post also conveyed his thoughts. His statement follows reports from the Daily Mail and The Sun about Cameron allegedly being approached for a series about the Titan submersible disaster. On June 22, a search for the missing submersible that was travelling to the site of the Titanic wreckage ended when debris was found on the ocean floor that likely was caused by a "catastrophic implosion," assumed to be that of Titan.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, these five people were aboard the Titan when it disappeared and imploded on Father's Day As per People, days later, the U.S. Coast Guard revealed that "presumed human remains" were recovered while searching through the wreckage. What was believed to remain "were carefully recovered" within the wreckage, and the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) transported them for further analysis and testing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)