British actress and singer Jane Birkin dies -French media
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:12 IST
British actress and singer Jane Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM television reported on Sunday, citing people close to her.
Birken, 76, was best known overseas for her 1969 hit in which she and lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime...moi non plus”.
