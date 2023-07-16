Left Menu

Saira Banu says 'Sagina' was Dilip Kumar's ‘most enthralling performance’

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Sunday took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working on 1974 film Sagina with husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar.Sagina, directed by Tapan Sinha, was based on the true story of the 1942-43 labour movement, narrated through fictional characters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 18:53 IST
Saira Banu says 'Sagina' was Dilip Kumar's ‘most enthralling performance’
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Sunday took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working on 1974 film ''Sagina'' with husband, cinema icon Dilip Kumar.

''Sagina'', directed by Tapan Sinha, was based on the true story of the 1942-43 labour movement, narrated through fictional characters. Kumar played the titular character of the trade union leader.

'''Sagina is one of my most loved films'... I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together... They were such good friends and like minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming 'Sagina' in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari (West Bengal) where we worked outdoors,'' Banu wrote on Instagram.

She also shared her favourite scene from the movie in which Sagina is sitting at his office feeling suffocated, and as he steps out he spots a train and tries to match up to its speed.

''I think it is one of Sahib's most spellbinding and enthralling performances,'' Banu added.

Released on July 15, almost five decades ago, ''Sagina'' was a remake of Sinha's hit Bengali feature ''Sagina Mahato'', also starring Kumar and Banu. The Hindi film was declared a commercial failure. SD Burman composed the soundtrack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023