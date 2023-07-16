Left Menu

Use of mobile phones, videography, photography banned in Kedarnath Temple

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said a religious space follows a set of belief system and the devotees should respect the same.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:28 IST
Devotees have been banned from taking photographs and making videos inside the premises of the Kedarnath Temple here. The move comes after a recent video of a woman blogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has put up boards at various places in the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is completely prohibited inside the temple; and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.

The temple has also asked the people to wear ''decent clothes'' and desist from setting up tents or camps in the temple precincts. The boards, written in Hindi and English, also state that legal action will be taken against those not following the orders. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said a religious space follows a set of belief system and the devotees should respect the same. He said although no complaints have come from the Badrinath Dham yet, such boards will also be installed there. PTI DPT SRY SRY

