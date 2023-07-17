Left Menu

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' to hit screens on Dec 15

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:44 IST
''Merry Christmas'', directed by Sriram Raghavan, is scheduled to be released in theatres globally on December 15, the makers announced on Monday.

Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the upcoming film is described as ''a genre-defying tale'' shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.

''When the gorgeously enigmatic Katrina Kaif and the powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi meet, sparks fly, and maybe some blood too! 'Merry Christmas' is set to release on 15th December 2023,'' the makers said in a statement.

While the Hindi version of ''Merry Christmas'' co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, the Tamil iteration has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film also introduces Pari, a child actor, added the makers.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani and Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, ''Merry Christmas'' also features cameos by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

