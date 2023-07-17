'Style' co-stars Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan reteam for new film

Two decades after starring in comedy film ''Style'', actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are reuniting for a new entertainer.

To be shot in Abu Dhabi, the feature film is written and directed by Sam Khan. Filmmaker-writer Milap Zaveri has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

''With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for '3 Idiots','' Sharman said in a statement.

Sahil said he is excited to collaborate with Sharman after so many years.

''The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for a long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with,'' he said.

The yet to be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production. Hitesh Khushalani is producing the project, with Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta serving as co-producers. Sharman and Sahil first worked together in 2001 comedy ''Style''. The film was a commercial success and they followed it up with a sequel titled ''Xcuse Me'', which was released in 2003. Both the movies were directed by N Chandra.

