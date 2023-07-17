Shah Rukh unveils Nayanthara's 'Jawan' character poster, calls her 'thunder that comes before storm'
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday released the poster of his ''Jawan'' co-actor Nayanthara and described her character in the much-anticipated film as the ''thunder that comes before the storm''.
Star of Tamil movies such as ''Kolamavu Kokila'', ''Ghajini'' and ''Netrikann'', Nayanthara plays a cop in ''Jawan'', an upcoming pan-India movie directed by Atlee.
Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter account to share his co-star's first look from the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.
''She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara,'' the actor captioned the poster.
According to the makers, ''Jawan'' is ''a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society''.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.
A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ''Jawan'' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
