Salman Khan, production house SFK warn acting aspirants against fake casting call
Superstar Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films SKF on Monday issued a statement warning fans as well as aspiring actors against false casting calls. The production banner, known for backing films such as Chillar Party, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bharat, said they have not hired any casting agents for their future movies.
- Country:
- India
Superstar Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films (SKF) on Monday issued a statement warning fans as well as aspiring actors against false casting calls. The production banner, known for backing films such as ''Chillar Party'', ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' and ''Bharat'', said they have not hired any casting agents for their future movies. ''This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose,'' the statement read. ''Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner,'' it added. Salman's last big-screen release was ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'', which is available for streaming on ZEE5. His next theatrical outing is Yash Raj Films ''Tiger 3''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tiger 3: 'The Dark Knight' stunt professional roped in for Salman Khan's film?
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Salman Khan announces extension of show for two weeks
Will sure see 'Jawan' first day: Salman praises 'prevue' of new SRK movie
Tiger 3: SRK, Salman to take part in mega Diwali celebrations?
Salman Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about knife attack in New York