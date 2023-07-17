Left Menu

Salman Khan, production house SFK warn acting aspirants against fake casting call

Superstar Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films SKF on Monday issued a statement warning fans as well as aspiring actors against false casting calls. The production banner, known for backing films such as Chillar Party, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bharat, said they have not hired any casting agents for their future movies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:09 IST
Salman Khan, production house SFK warn acting aspirants against fake casting call
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films (SKF) on Monday issued a statement warning fans as well as aspiring actors against false casting calls. The production banner, known for backing films such as ''Chillar Party'', ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' and ''Bharat'', said they have not hired any casting agents for their future movies. ''This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose,'' the statement read. ''Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner,'' it added. Salman's last big-screen release was ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'', which is available for streaming on ZEE5. His next theatrical outing is Yash Raj Films ''Tiger 3''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023