‘Ajmer 92’ trailer uncovers the brutal story of sexual assault, power play

Karan Verma-starring ‘Ajmer 92’ tells the harrowing tale of a group of teenage girls who were sexually assaulted and what occurs when a brave journalist tries to reveal the truth.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:56 IST
Ajmer 92 poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Karan Verma-starring 'Ajmer 92' tells the harrowing tale of a group of teenage girls who were sexually assaulted and what occurs when a brave journalist tries to reveal the truth. From horrifying crimes and protests to misuse of power, the movie attempts to bring out many harsh realities and also emphasizes the importance of women taking a stand for themselves.

After releasing the teaser, now the makers have released the trailer of the film.  It starts with a man enquiring about his future daughter-in-law and asking another man to find out if she has been raped or not. The trailer further shows how a journalist asks what happened in Ajmer in 1992 and then tells the story of 250 girls who were blackmailed and raped.

It also shows the involvement of politicians and other influential people, the suicide of a girl, and the protests. 'Ajmer 92' depicts heart-wrenching suicides of minor girls who were assaulted sexually, creating widespread panic among people, the use of power by influential persons, and the role of police and media in such cases.

Moreover, it highlights how important it is for girls to break the silence and speak for the truth and justice. It is directed by Pushpendra Singh and stars Karan Verma and Sumit Singh in the lead role.

A Reliance Entertainment presentation, a U&K Films Entertainment, Sumit Motion Pictures and Little Crew Pictures production, Produced by Umesh Narwadeshwar Tiwari. The film is all set to hit the screens on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

