Left Menu

Elton John testifies for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial

PTI | London | Updated: 17-07-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:46 IST
Elton John testifies for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Elton John testified Monday for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial.

John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish testified earlier that he had checked photographs and that was the only year Spacey attended.

John said Spacey spent the night at the house after the ball the one time he attended.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023