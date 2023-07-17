Left Menu

Aamir Khan attends Wimbledon 2023 final with daughter Ira, son Junaid

Actor Aamir Khan, on Sunday, attended the 2023 Wimbledon final along with his daughter Ira and son Junaid.

Aamir Khan with family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aamir Khan, on Sunday, attended the 2023 Wimbledon final along with his daughter Ira and son Junaid. Taking to Instagram, Ira dropped a selfie on her stories which she captioned, "#Wimbledon."

In the picture, the Khan family could be seen sitting in a jampacked stadium as they smile for the camera. Apart from Aamir and his family, several other celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, and Daniel Craig, among others also witnessed the historic showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 here at the Centre Court on Sunday to clinch Wimbledon 2023 crown and his second Grand Slam title. The Spanish sensation won his second major title, having triumphed at the 2022 US Open. The 20-year-old Spaniard snapped Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute victory in a most incredible fashion.

The Spaniard came out all guns blazing and clinched the final match by a 6-4 victory in the decider as Alcaraz recovered from a shaky start to deliver a high-quality championship-match display. He became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles prior to turning 21. Talking about the work front, Aamir was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The actor is yet to announce his next project. Reportedly, Aamir's son Junaid will be soon making his acting debut. (ANI)

