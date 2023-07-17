Left Menu

Ranveer Singh flaunts chiseled abs in new shirtless pic, check out

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Amid promotions, the 'Ram-Leela' actor shared a new shirtless picture on his stories and captioned it, "Hai bebz. Rocky Randhawa this side #MondayMotivashiun. #RRKPK."

In the mirror selfie, Ranveer Singh could be seen flaunting his chiseled and donning a pair of black denim which he left unbuttoned, and added funky shades to his look. He accessorised his look with a golden bracelet and a pair of diamond stud earrings. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the songs 'What Jhumka' and 'Tum Kya Mile' and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience. The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. 'RRKPK' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. (ANI)

