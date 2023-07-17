Left Menu

CM Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek', 'hawan' at Gorakhnath temple

He had performed a similar puja on the first day of Sawan month.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:55 IST
CM Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek', 'hawan' at Gorakhnath temple
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday performed 'rudrabhishek' and 'havan' at the Gorakhnath temple here on the second Monday of the holy Sawan month, officials said.

Adityanath, who is also the Peethadhishwer of Goraksha Peeth, paid obeisance to lord Shiva on the occasion of Somawati Amawasya at Shaktipeeth located on the first floor of his residence at the temple, they said.

The chief minister offered flowers and leaves to the idol and performed 'rudrabhishek' with milk and juice.

Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi, the head priest of the mutt, and other priests completed the 'rudrabhishek anushthan' amid the chanting of mantras. Adityanath also performed a 'hawan' and 'aarti' after rudrabhishek. He had performed a similar puja on the first day of Sawan month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023