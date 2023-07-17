Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods reunite after four years

California [US], July 17 (ANI) It seems like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have put their past behind them, reported People. Indeed, their appearance together has stunned everyone.

As per People, their appearance together is an unexpected development after their once-close friendship ended in February 2019 when news broke that Woods allegedly cheated with sister Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told People in 2019 about Jenner and Woods, who previously lived with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul prior to her alleged tryst with Thompson.

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her,” the source added. A month after reports of Woods and Thompson’s alleged infidelity first surfaced, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 32, kissed her at an after party at his house on February 17 that year, People reported.

Weeks after the incident, Jenner and Woods were “working on rebuilding their friendship,” a source told People at the time. “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship.” Added the insider in March 2019: “Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s.” (ANI)

