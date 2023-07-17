Left Menu

Anupam Kher excited about screening of his film 'The Signature' at Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is super excited about the screening of his film 'The Signature' at Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023.

17-07-2023
Veteran actor Anupam Kher (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is super excited about the screening of his film 'The Signature' at Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023. "It's always an honour to represent one's country on an international platform. With The Signature opening the festival and also getting honoured there, this achievement has become twice as special for me. Indian cinema is at par with the quality of international cinema today. To represent it on a global platform by being a part of it is an honour I feel truly grateful for. This step will surely strengthen the bond between India and Vietnam and help increase the reach of our cinema," Kher said in a statement.

'The Signature' has been selected as the festival's opening film. 'The Signature' is directed by National Award-winning director Gajendra Ahire and is Co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

In June 2022, Kher announced the film via an Instagram post that read, "It is "THE SIGNATURE"! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. Slightly modified but mainly based on your suggestions. We got more than 100,000 responses on various SM platforms! The movie is directed by brilliant @gajendraahire_goda cinematography by @krishnasoren and produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film Jai Ho! #TheSignature #Film #Title #People." Mahima Chaudhry is also a part of the film.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India will organise the second edition of the Namaste Vietnam Festival from August 12 to August 20. (ANI)

