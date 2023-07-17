“Honoured and thrilled”: Angad Bedi set to represent India at international sprinting tournament

Actor Angad Bedi is all set to take his sprinting passion to new heights and proudly represent India in the 400m race at an international level, following his remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400m sprinting tournament in Mumbai. While he has established himself as a versatile actor, Angad has always harboured a deep love for sports, and his recent success in the 400m race has inspired him to embark on this remarkable journey.

With a determination to excel in his newfound athletic endeavour, Angad has been undergoing rigorous and intensive training under the guidance of his coach, Brinston Miranda. Coach Miranda, a seasoned athlete himself, achieved the remarkable feat of securing the 5th rank at the World Masters Games in 2016.

Angad's association with Coach Miranda ensures that he receives top-notch training and mentorship to hone his skills and elevate his performance to international standards. Expressing his excitement about representing India in sprinting, Angad Bedi said in a statement, "I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my country in the 400m race next year. First I am aiming for Maharashtra State in December then Nationals. The silver medal in my debut sprinting tournament has fueled my determination to pursue this sport at a professional level. With the guidance of my esteemed coach, Brinston Miranda, I am committed to giving my best and making my country proud. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, and fans throughout this incredible journey."

On the acting front, Angad was recently seen in R Balki's directorial 'Lust Stories 2' opposite Mrunal Thakur and garnered great reviews for his performance. His next release under the direction of R Balki is a sports drama film titled 'Ghoomer'.

Angad will be seen sharing screen space with Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. (ANI)

