Left Menu

Recipients honour organ donor at event to mark his birthday

Individuals whose lives were transformed by a selfless act of organ donation gathered here on Monday at a heartwarming event to honour the memory of the donor, Kottayam native Navis Sajan, on what would have been his 27th birthday.In an emotionally charged event, the individuals who received organs through Kerala Governments Mritasanjeevani organ donation programme, and their families came together to celebrate the birthday of Navis.Naviss father Sajan Mathew, mother Sherin Annie and his siblings Elvis and Vismaya met the organ recipients and their families at Amrita Hospital here and celebrated his birthday.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:01 IST
Recipients honour organ donor at event to mark his birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Individuals whose lives were transformed by a selfless act of organ donation gathered here on Monday at a heartwarming event to honour the memory of the donor, Kottayam native Navis Sajan, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

In an emotionally charged event, the individuals who received organs through Kerala Government's 'Mritasanjeevani' organ donation programme, and their families came together to celebrate the birthday of Navis.

Navis's father Sajan Mathew, mother Sherin Annie and his siblings Elvis and Vismaya met the organ recipients and their families at Amrita Hospital here and celebrated his birthday. The heart, liver, hands, and kidney, among others organs, of Navis were donated to seven individuals through posthumous organ donation in 2021 under the 'Mritasanjeevani' programme.

In an emotional speech, Sajan Mathew said now he has seven more children.

Navis was admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state on September 19, 2021. Despite the best possible treatment given to him, he suffered brain death on September 25 that year, the organisers of the event said in a release.

All the recipients were under treatment at various government medical colleges across the state.

In a heartwarming moment, Karnataka resident Basavana Gowda, who received the hands of Navis, served a piece of cake to Sajan Mathew along with other recipients.

Film personalities Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Bibin George, Plastic and Reconstructive surgery department head at Amrita hospital Dr Subramanya Iyer were among those who participated in the event to celebrate the life of the person who gave the recipients a second chance at life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023