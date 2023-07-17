Diana Penty enjoys auto-rickshaw ride, says, "Boombastic side eye"

After impressing her fans with her fashion choices at Paris Haute Couture Week, ‘Cocktail’ star Diana Penty is catching the attention of netizens with her new post on Instagram handle. She shared a picture of her enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride. She was spotted seating inside the auto wearing a sleeveless top and denim pants. She completed the look with strappy black flats. She wrote in the caption, “Boombastic side eye. Look for it.”

Fans reacted to her post and complimented her by dropping heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Nice” Another mentioned, “I like you from Cocktail time”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana was seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Bloody Daddy' and she will be next seen in ‘Section 84’ also starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Diana took to her Instagram handle to share about her film, ”And it's a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we've been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to 'BE' in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)