This is what Rani Mukerji has to say about new filmmakers

Actor Rani Mukerji loves working with new talent. Her latest hit film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' was directed by a newcomer director Ashima Chibber.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:33 IST
Actor Rani Mukerji (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rani Mukerji loves working with new talent. Her latest hit film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' was directed by a newcomer director Ashima Chibber. As per Rani, newcomers especially the directors are always hungry to disrupt because they want to make the most significant mark on the industry with their first few films.

"I have always been excited by new directors because I have believed that they are always hungrier to disrupt and I love disruption. It is definitely the reason why I have worked with so many new or first time directors and I consider myself to be fortunate to have found them and exchanged creative energies with them," Rani said. She also recalled working with Karan Johar in his first directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

"My collaboration with first-time directors started since the beginning of my career with Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) who gave the youth of the country relevancy at that time. It was amazing to creatively collaborate with him because he had such an amazing story to tell and how masterfully he made KKHH," she reminisced. “I have worked with Shaad Ali on his first film Saathiya and he too gave me a gem of a film that I’m proud of in my filmography! Gopi Puthran is another outstanding director who directed the second instalment of Mardaani! He has created a fiercely independent and courageous woman on screen and I respect him for doing so because cinema can do a lot to represent women well," Rani further said.

Rani feels these young, ignited minds have shaped her career in the most incredible manner. She added, “If you look at the list of new directors that I have collaborated with, you will see how they have contributed in shaping my career, my craft and empowered me to get the love that I have got all through my journey in cinema.”

Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is yet to disclose the details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

