Birthday Special: A look at most memorable performances of Priyanka Chopra

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years. Her acting chops definitely helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for 20 years and with every project, she has always tried to give her best.

As she turns a year older on July 18, let's take a look at some of her outstanding performances. 1. Barfi!

Priyanka portrayed the role of an autistic girl, Jhilmil, in director Anurag Basu’s film ‘Barfi’. The romantic comedy-drama film was released in the year 2012 and also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz in the lead roles. This is still one of her most memorable performances. PeeCee received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her amazing performance and the was declared a hit. 2. Mary Kom

The global icon portrayed the role of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom in her biopic. The film was helmed by Omung Kumar and also starred Darshan Kumaar in the lead role. For the film, Priyanka made every effort to be perfect, from mastering fundamental boxing techniques to acing her physical transformation and much more. 3. Fashion

Talking about Priyanka’s best films, how can we forget about Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film ‘Fashion’. She received a National Award for her performance in the film. Priyanka portrayed the role of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl with enormous hopes of becoming a top fashion model. The film follows her journey as she becomes engrossed in the glamour world and loses sight of herself as she strives to become a top model. Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Ghodse also played important parts in this film. 4. Aitraaz

Helmed by the director duo Abbas-Mastan, Priyanka played the role of a bold, confident, wealthy, and powerful lady who is obsessed with her job and will do anything for name and glory. She received massive responses for the negative character in the film from the audience. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrish Puri in the lead roles and was declared a hit. 5. Bajirao Mastani

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film was released in the year 2015 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Priyanka played the role of Kashibai, the wife of Peshwa Bajirao in which she excelled. Her confidence, her emotions and her dialogue delivery everything about her performance was on point. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Which of Priyanka Chopra movies is your favourite? (ANI)

