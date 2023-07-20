Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan performs Amarnath Yatra, seeks blessings

Sara Ali Khan embarked on her new spiritual journey on Thursday as she undertook the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:32 IST
Sara Ali Khan performs Amarnath Yatra, seeks blessings
Sara Ali Khan (Image Source: ANI photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sara Ali Khan embarked on her new spiritual journey on Thursday as she undertook Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Several videos and photos of Sara from Amarnath went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Sara was seen making her way by trekking through the terrains of the Amarnath Cave after offering prayers at the shrine. She was surrounded by security personnel and other pilgrims. Look at the pictures from her visit:

The actor opted for a blue jacket that she paired with matching track pants and wrapped a chunni-styled scarf around her neck. Sara is often seen visiting spiritual places to offer prayers and seek blessings of the deity.

Recently, Sara shared a glimpse from her Kashmir diaries. She took to Insta and treated fans with a couple of pictures from her adventurous trip.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore. Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti. And then we had the chai I adore." Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

Talking about Sara's work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by actual events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the nation's youth. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023