"It gives message of humanity and education," says Prakash Jha about his short film ‘Highway Nights'

'Highway Night' is a short film, starring Jha, about women and their lives in isolated regions. It depicts the agonising fate of a young girl pushed into the flesh trade and how, after meeting the truck driver, they both decide to stand together.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:57 IST
Prakash Jha (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Prakash Jha, whose short film 'Highway Nights,' is streaming on an OTT platform, spoke about it in detail and also shared the movie's social message. 'Highway Night' is a short film, starring Jha, about women and their lives in isolated regions. It depicts the agonising fate of a young girl pushed into the flesh trade and how, after meeting the truck driver, they both decide to stand together.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he said, "Shubham Singh directed the 20-22-minute short film. When he handed me the script, I fell in love with it because it is a really simple narrative about a truck driver who goes on the highway and how he meets a girl, and how his relationship with her is defined in one night and until they both start understanding one other and getting each other's support." When asked about the message given by the film, he added, "It gives the message of humanity and education. Even the truck driver considers education, and it is always on his mind that his daughter is so brilliant, and that this girl, too, should receive an education to improve her life."

Jha, who is known for his films such as 'Mrityudand', 'Gangaajal', 'Apaharan', 'Raajneeti', 'Aarakshan', 'Chakravyuh, 'Satyagraha', among others shared that as an actor he believes in following the vision of his director. "As an actor, I work according to the director as the story is his vision and an actor's job is to understand his work and relate to it," he told ANI. The story of the short film revolves around a truck driver, Seetaram, who meets a sex worker, Manju on a highway and they both develop a bond during their journey.

'Highway Nights', directed by Shubham Singh and starring Prakash Jha, can now be watched on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

