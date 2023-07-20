Left Menu

Odisha: Sambalpur dist admin bans large religious processions for one year

The Sambalpur district administration decided to not allow any large religious procession, including in Muharram on July 29, for a period of one year from Thursday to maintain peace in the western Odisha city, a senior official said. However, smaller Muharram processions in localities will be allowed but those processions converging into a larger one, which was generally the practice, will not be allowed this year, Sambalpur district Collector Ananya Das said.

The decision was taken in the wake of communal clashes in the city during Hanuman Jayanti in April.

Das said the decision was taken after a peace committee meeting was held with representatives of both communities.

''Since there was a sensitive situation in Sambalpur, joint (converging) processions will not be allowed during Muharram. The festival will be celebrated at the local level in respective localities,'' she said.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said that upholding communal harmony is of utmost importance and peace should prevail in the city.

Due to the order, large Hanuman Jayanti processions will also not be allowed next year.

Muharram processions in Sambalpur originate from various areas and converge at Golebazaar Chowk, before moving towards Peer Baba Chowk jointly.

