Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells 6.25 pc holding in Rallis India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:03 IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, has sold an additional 6.2586 per cent holding in Tata Chemicals subsidiary Rallis India this week, as per a disclosure published by exchanges on Friday.

Jhunjhunwala, who is the nominee and executor to the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said she now holds 44.30 lakh shares in the company, which is 2.278 per cent of all outstanding shares.

In the communication to exchanges on Thursday, Jhunjhunwala disclosed that as of March 11, 2013, she had a holding of 2.03 crore shares, representing 10.4581 per cent of the then total issued and paid-up capital in the company.

From that date to July 17 this year, Jhunjunwala said she and persons acting in her concert have sold over 37 lakh shares in the company, which is 1.9446 per cent of the total shareholding.

Between July 18 (Tuesday) and July 20 (Thursday), she sold 1.21 crore shares more, which is 6.2586 per cent of the overall shareholding, as per the disclosure.

The shares were sold in the open market.

The Rallis India scrip closed 1.31 per cent down at Rs 217.85 apiece on the BSE on Friday, at par with the 1.31 per cent correction on the benchmark. The overall market capitalisation of the company was Rs 4,237 crore as of Friday, which means the value of the 2.278 per cent shares held by Jhunjunwala is over Rs 96 crore.

