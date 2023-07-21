Left Menu

Simon Pegg and Brian Cox support Hollywood strike at London rally

"Mission Impossible" star Simon Pegg and Brian Cox from "Succession" joined a rally in London on Friday in support of U.S film and television writers and actors striking for higher pay and new terms in the streaming era.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:45 IST
Simon Pegg and Brian Cox support Hollywood strike at London rally

"Mission Impossible" star Simon Pegg and Brian Cox from "Succession" joined a rally in London on Friday in support of U.S film and television writers and actors striking for higher pay and new terms in the streaming era. Hollywood actors went on strike on July 14 after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and further disrupting scores of shows and movies.

Actors union SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America want increases in base pay and residuals, plus assurances they will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). British actors' union Equity organised the rally in Leicester Square, where movie theatres hosted UK premieres including "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" last week.

While actors on Equity contracts can still work, the union is in full support of the strike and keen to make sure no loopholes are sought, its General Secretary Paul Fleming told Reuters on Monday. David Oyelowo, Andy Serkis, Imelda Staunton, Naomie Harris and Hayley Atwell also joined Friday's rally, where supporters held placards saying "Equity stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA".

U.S. comedian and actor Rob Delaney, who is a member of Equity and SAG-AFTRA, said the cross-Atlantic solidarity on show at the rally was a "beautiful thing". "We're going to win, we're going to show you how workers need to be paid for their labour, and it's going to be fantastic," he told the crowd.

Cox told reporters he was "essentially, initially" supporting the writers. "But of course, other things have come into play because we're also doing our own negotiations, but our own negotiations pale in relationship to AI, because AI is a really, really very serious thing and that's the thing where we're most vulnerable," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023