Kavita Seth recalls performing with legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen, says, "She changed my life"

Singer Kavita Seth shared her working experience with the legendary Pakistani singer Abida Parveen and said that she developed an interest in Sufi music because of her and is grateful to her. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Kavita shared how the legendary Sufi singer inspired her.

She shared, “During Jahan-e-Khusrau, I performed with her for the first time and it became a turning point in my life. I developed an interest in sufi music as its intoxicating effect is difficult to find in any other form. So, I just thought to focus on it only and ghazal and all was kept aside. I started doing research about it and read sufi poetry. I read about Rumi, Bulleh Shah, Kabir, and all of them after meeting Abida ji only. She changed my life.” She recalled doing rehearsals with her, “I still remember we used to do rehearsals in Delhi and after listening to her beautiful voice, goosebumps used to come. All the Sufi musicians had come worldwide and after that, I started focusing on Sufi music.”

Kavita also discussed her recently released song, ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’, sung by her and her son, Kanishk Seth. “It is a sufiana kalaam written by Syed Zia Alvi. The song is all about being lost in the colours of God and his energy. It is a beautiful composition and the music given by Kanishk is mind-blowing.”

Kanishk further shared that he personally enjoyed collaborating with his mother. He said, “Really it was a great collaboration. We both are enjoying such collaborations as it is helping in making sufi music, thumri or any classical or semi-classical music more contemporary so that it can reach a wider audience.”

Kavita added that despite sharing a mother-son bond they were like friends professionally. “I never force anything on him and we both respect each other’s views regarding our work. We give creative space to each other. I am really proud of him as he is doing really very good work.”

Kavita gained a lot of recognition for her song 'Iktara' from 'Wake Up Sid' and she also agrees that it made her place in the industry. "After this song, people recognised me and started giving me importance," shared Kavita.

When asked about her favourite singers and the kind of music she loves to listen to, she replied, "I love to listen to the combination of Madan Mohan and Lata Mangeshkar, Abida Parveen, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Jagjit Singh." She gave credit to her son for developing his interest in international music.

Kavita further said that because of the streaming platform, now there is more opportunity for singers and composers. “There is a limitation for working in any film. You cannot just keep waiting for them that a new movie will be made and then the opportunity will come to be part of it. It is a long process and one has to wait for years. However, with so many OTT platforms there is a better opportunity for singers and composers to get better work, so it is a positive aspect of these streaming platforms.” Kavita is also known for tracks like 'Maula', 'Mujhe Mat Roko', 'Rangi Sari', 'Khari Khari', among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)