Prime Video sets November premiere for 'Invincible' S2

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:26 IST
Critically-acclaimed adult animated series ''Invincible'' will be returning on Prime Video with its second season in November, the streaming platform announced Saturday. The superhero series from Skybound Entertainment will premiere the first half of its eight-episode second season on November 3, with new episodes dropping weekly. The second half of season two will premiere in early 2024. ''Invincible'' will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

According to a press note issued by the streamer, premiere details of ''Invincible'' S2 were announced during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel along with a teaser trailer, extended episode clip, and character assets. Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the show revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age -- except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. The series stars Seteven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

