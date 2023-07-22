PM Modi pays tributes to singer Mukesh
His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations. Mukesh made the famous triumvirate of great singers with Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the Hindi film musics golden era till his death in 1976 and his soulful voice commanded a huge following.Though the voice behind numerous popular songs across genres, his sad romantic songs gave him a unique identity.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to noted singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, saying his golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.
He tweeted, ''Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.'' Mukesh made the famous triumvirate of great singers with Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the Hindi film music's golden era till his death in 1976 and his soulful voice commanded a huge following.
Though the voice behind numerous popular songs across genres, his sad romantic songs gave him a unique identity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Rafi
- Mukesh
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Mukesh Chhabra to REVEAL the process of casting in biggest Bollywood films and shows in USA Tour with Faridoon Shahryar
Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for fifth bowler's slot
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launches ‘NMACC Bachpan’
Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Surankote belt of J-K's Poonch district: ADGP Mukesh Singh.
India win toss, opt to field against West Indies in second Test, Mukesh Kumar to debut