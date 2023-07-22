Left Menu

Exhibition in Srinagar showcases works of 2 calligraphers

I wish that after blending in two art forms, my piece of artistry would reach international markets since the community engaged in carpet weaving is seeing a lot of hardships, he said.Mohammad Shafi Mir said, People are very much fond of this art and they are learning this art form as well. People come to me to learn about this art form and I teach them.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-07-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 19:53 IST
As part of its ''know your artisan'' programme, the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts and Handloom Department on Saturday organised an exhibition of works of two calligraphers that showcase the rich culture and traditions of the Union territory.

Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi, a carpet calligraphy artist, and Mohammad Shafi Mir, a paper calligraphy artist, showcased their works at the exhibition.

Handicrafts and Handloom Department Director of Kashmir Mahmood Shah said the exhibition was part of the ''know your artisan'' programme.

He said calligraphy on carpet is a new concept and it is taking new directions.

''It helps us in exploring new markets and by this we are ensuring that our craft travels to the places where it has not reached yet," he told PTI.

Shah said it is very important to showcase these types of new art forms and to give platform to artisans as Srinagar was declared as part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network two years ago.

''Under that initiative, we try to showcase our artisans and try to build up an encouraging atmosphere among people to engage in creativity,'' he added.

Sofi wants to convert the art of calligraphy from paper to carpet. ''I wish that after blending in two art forms, my piece of artistry would reach international markets since the community engaged in carpet weaving is seeing a lot of hardships," he said.

Mohammad Shafi Mir said, ''People are very much fond of this art and they are learning this art form as well. People come to me to learn about this art form and I teach them. The learning of this artistic genre needs a lot of patience as it takes years of practice.'' Khiyati, a tourist from Mumbai who visited the exhibition, said the works showcased at the exhibition are a beautiful representation of what Kashmir stands for.

