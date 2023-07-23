UK band The 1975 cancels Indonesia, Taiwan shows after Malaysia LGBT controversy

British band The 1975 said on Sunday it has cancelled shows in Taiwan and Muslim-majority Indonesia, a day after Malaysia banned it from performing there after its frontman kissed a bandmate on stage and criticised the country's anti-LGBT laws.

"Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows," the pop rock group said in a statement, without elaborating.

