UK band The 1975 cancels Indonesia, Taiwan shows after Malaysia LGBT controversy

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • United Kingdom

British band The 1975 said on Sunday it has cancelled shows in Taiwan and Muslim-majority Indonesia, a day after Malaysia banned it from performing there after its frontman kissed a bandmate on stage and criticised the country's anti-LGBT laws.

"Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows," the pop rock group said in a statement, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

