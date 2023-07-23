Left Menu

"It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something”: Canadian rapper Drake on not getting married

Canadian rapper and singer shared the reason for not tying the knot with anyone till now and also called the concept of marriage “a thing of ancient times” on ‘The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff’, reported Page Six.

"It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something": Canadian rapper Drake on not getting married
Drake (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Canadian rapper and singer Aubrey 'Drake' Graham shared the reason for not tying the knot with anyone till now and also called the concept of marriage "a thing of ancient times" on 'The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff', reported Page Six. "I don't know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually," he said. "I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority," said the five-time Grammy winner.

As per Page Six, when Althoff quipped that Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, refuses to settle down in a bid to continue "sleeping around," the rapper was quick to shut it down. The 'One Dance' hitmaker said he can't offer "consistency" or dedication to a relationship "at this stage" in his life. "I don't wanna get married 'cause like, I just don't wanna disappoint someone," he added.Drake, who was linked to multiple A-list women over the years, including Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox, and Rihanna, said he can't see himself settling down with a fellow celeb."I probably will not end up marrying someone famous," he shared. "Famous people really aren't that, like, anything — they're not that intriguing," reported Page Six.

When asked about the qualities he looking for, he replied, "Somebody that's an individual.""I like somebody that's, like, their own," he explained. "They're not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I've seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humor, you know? I like — I don't know, like, cosplay." "What do you want them to dress up as?" Althoff asked.

"No, I don't need them to [dress up] — I probably will f–k with them more if they are into cosplay," he said. "Not with me, just like generally." The Grammy winner welcomed his son Adonis, 6, in 2017 after secretly fathering the child with French artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux, 33. After Pusha T claimed Drake secretly fathered a child with Brussaux, he confirmed that he had a son on his 2018 album 'Scorpion', reported Page Six. (ANI)

