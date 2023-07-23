Suriya shares 'Kanguva' first glimpse on birthday

Left Menu

The King is here, Studio Green posted on Twitter alongside the first video glimpse of the movie.Suriya, who won the best actor National Award for Soorarai Pottru in 2022, also shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page.The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 11:21 IST
  Country:
  India

Makers of Suriya's upcoming film ''Kanguva'' shared the first glimpse of the magnum opus on the Tamil superstar's 48th birthday on Sunday.

''Kanguva'', billed as a ''mighty valiant saga'', is being directed by filmmaker Siva. It is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green and also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

''The fearless man. The wild life. The powerful story. Get ready to witness it all... The King is here,'' Studio Green posted on Twitter alongside the first video glimpse of the movie.

Suriya, who won the best actor National Award for ''Soorarai Pottru'' in 2022, also shared the first glimpse on his Twitter page.

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages. It will be out in four more languages soon.

According to the makers, '''Kanguva' will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.'' ''Kanguva'' will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The film is currently under production and makers will reveal further details about the project in near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

