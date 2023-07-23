'Singham' has loyal fan base, we're giving heart and soul to part 3: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he is leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of his widely-successful “Singham” franchise ''bigger and better''.

The director said the cop film series enjoys a loyal fan following and it is important for him as well as franchise star Ajay Devgn to come up with something exciting.

“'Singham' has a loyal fan base and we are giving our heart and soul to this film. And that’s what keeps us going and motivates us to make it bigger. One has to upgrade themselves to do better and make something exciting,” Shetty told PTI here.

The action franchise started with 2011's “Singham” and was followed by a 2014 sequel, titled “Singham Returns”. It chronicles the story of a honest and fearless cop named Bajirao Singham and his fight against injustice and corrupt politicians.

Devgn will return as the titular character in “Singham 3”, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Shetty said the actor is happy with the way the script has turned out.

“When he heard the script, he was very happy with the outcome. We are excited about it,” he said.

The filmmaker is also taking his cop universe -- which includes films such as ''Simmba'' and ''Sooryavanshi'' -- to the digital space with his debut series ''Indian Police Force'', which features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Shetty asserted that the scale of the Prime Video show will be equivalent to his big-screen efforts.

“It was almost like shooting a film. I never felt I was doing something for OTT. It is as good as making a film. It is quite commercial. ''I have kept my fingers crossed that audiences love it. The action is larger-than-life. I hope, the way they have given love to ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, they give the same kind of love to ‘Indian Police Force’ as well,” he added.

''Indian Police Force'' is described as ''an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers''.

