SGPC launches YouTube channel for Gurbani broadcast from Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sunday launched its own YouTube channel for the broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple here.

The YouTube channel was launched by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami from the Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex during a brief religious ceremony in the presence of a sizeable gathering of devotees.

The committee also plans to roll out a satellite channel for the broadcast of Gurbani within the next three months. The SGPC's agreement with the PTC channel, which was telecasting Gurbani from the Sikh shrine, is set to expire on Sunday. PTC, a private channel, is often linked to the Badal family.

On Friday, the SGPC had appealed to the management of the GNext Media (PTC channel) to continue the Gurbani broadcast from Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) until the Sikh body's satellite channel is established.

The SGPC had said it was making the request ''in view of the sentiments of the Sikh community and the order given by Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib''. The AAP-led state government and the SGPC have locked horns over the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Sikh shrine in Amritsar. While the SGPC asserts that the broadcast rights of the religious hymn should be reserved for the apex Sikh body only, Mann has sought its free telecast on all TV channels.

