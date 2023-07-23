When life is an inspiration: Kerala JCB operator wins prestigious literary award

He works as a JCB operator by night and delivers newspapers in the morning, his love for writing shining like a beacon through his weary hours at work. Akhil K is Kerala's latest literary star, his life perhaps as remarkable as his books.

The 28-year-old daily wager, who had to discontinue his studies to look after his family, recently bagged the Kerala Sahitya Akademi's annual award for literature for his 2020 collection of short stories "Neelachadayan".

The award has shone the national spotlight on the extraordinary story of the young man who made sure he kept alive his passion for literature through every curveball life threw at him.

''I feel happy for the recognition I received. This was not expected,'' Akhil told PTI.

Detailing his years of struggle, he said he wanted to study more but could not after plus-two because he had to support his parents, brother and grandmother. His mother is also a daily wage worker.

''I started working as a newspaper delivery boy from a very young age. To support my family, I had to go for multiple jobs, including sand mining from the river that happens late in the night,'' Akhil said.

Working as a sand mining worker through the night and winding his work 'day' dropping off newspapers, Akhil found himself alone for long hours. He took solace in storytelling, using his imagination to dispel the fear of the lonely nights.

"I meet a lot of people in my daily life, I observe them and listen to their various experiences. In order to overcome the fear and loneliness of the nights, I started imagining stories based on the experiences I have heard or seen during the day,'' Akhil said.

The result is "Neelachadayan", the title taken from a cannabis strain found in Kerala's Idukki district. The stories in the book delve into the lives of common people in northern Kerala, for instance, the hardships faced by Theyyam artists – who practise the art form comprising dance, mime and music.

He found time in the night to pen his thoughts and story lines.

"Neelachadayan" is now in its eighth edition, Akhil said proudly, his triumph also a fitting tribute to his state that tops the country's literacy chart.

Like it is for many other budding writers, finding a publisher came with its own set of challenges.

''For almost four years, I approached numerous publishers and magazines to publish my work. Some publishers liked the stories but told me that they may find it difficult to market it as I am not a known name in the field,'' he said.

"Neelchadayan" was first published after Akhil saw an advertisement on Facebook offering to publish a book if the author pays around Rs 20,000.

''I had some Rs 10,000 saved up. My mother, who is also a daily wage worker, helped me to gather another Rs 10,000 and we paid to publish my first book. It was for online sale only,'' he said.

The book did not go on sale at any bookstore in the state and didn't create any impact.

The turning point came after screenwriter Bipin Chandran praised it on Facebook.

''Later people started asking for it at bookstores and the publication started. Now the eighth edition is in print,'' Akhil said.

He added that the award – it is also called the Gita Hiranyan endowment award – will be an inspiration for others like him.

''It is often challenging for debut authors to gain visibility and attract readers and break into the publishing industry,'' Akhil said, adding that publishers turn down many original, well-crafted works in favour of more marketable names in the field.

Akhil has other titles to his credit as well.

In 2021, he authored "Story of Lion" 1, based on Theyyam. In 2022, he wrote "Tharakanthan", based on the Ramayana. Both books are currently published by Mathrubhumi Books.

Akhil's nghts at work became a canvas for his creative expression. His triumph over adversity making him a fitting topic for one of his own stories perhaps.

