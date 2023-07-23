Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal heads out for morning drive on rainy Sunday

Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted leaving for the gym on Sunday morning as rain lashed Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted leaving for the gym on Sunday morning as rain lashed Mumbai. The 'Sam Bahadur' actor took to Instagram stories to share a video as he headed out for a drive in his uber-cool avatar.

The actor looked undeniably stylish with his ruffled hair, sunglasses, and a white shirt that he paired with denim jeans. In the video, he can be seen driving a car and has also put on Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Duniya Da Kaam Badnaam Kare Soniye' on his music system.

"Nothing like a morning drive on a rainy Sunday!" he captioned it. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vicky has recently wrapped up shooting for a romantic-comedy film which also stars Tripti Dimri.

Taking to Insta, Neha Dhupia shared a picture from the wrap-up celebration. The frame features Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, Neha with her husband-actor Angad Bedi, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and others.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam." The hashtag of Neha indicated that the film title is 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

