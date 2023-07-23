Entertainment News Roundup: Movie fans hit the multiplexes for 'Barbenheimer'; Tony Bennett, legendary American singer, dies at age 96 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Movie fans hit the multiplexes for 'Barbenheimer'

Film fans headed to cinemas in Los Angeles for early screenings of frothy comedy "Barbie" and nuclear arms biopic "Oppenheimer" - a double feature billed as "Barbenheimer." At the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, some moviegoers were fully getting into the global "Barbenheimer" craze, with plans to see both films on the same day.

Tony Bennett, legendary American singer, dies at age 96

Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, died on Friday, his publicist said. Bennett was 96. He died at his home in New York City of age-related causes, his publicist Sylvia Weiner said in a statement.

Simon Pegg and Brian Cox support Hollywood strike at London rally

"Mission Impossible" star Simon Pegg and Brian Cox from "Succession" joined a rally in London on Friday in support of U.S film and television writers and actors striking for higher pay and new terms in the streaming era. Hollywood actors went on strike on July 14 after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and further disrupting scores of shows and movies.

Actors decry 'existential crisis' over AI-generated ‘synthetic’ actors

Filmmakers have put monsters on screen for more than a century. In 2023, the real bogeyman looks just like us. Since June, Hollywood studios and performers have debated the use of artificial intelligence in film and television. Failure to agree on terms around AI was one reason why the SAG-AFTRA union representing actors and media professionals last Friday joined the writers guild in the first simultaneous strike in 63 years.

Taylor Swift fans swarm Seattle as city hopes for economic boost

Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Seattle on Saturday ahead of the pop star's "The Eras Tour", her latest stop in tourism-boosting concerts across the United States. Throngs of fans lined up to purchase T-shirts and other merchandise outside Lumen Field, where the mega-star will perform on Saturday and Sunday.

