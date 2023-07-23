'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost

The much-hyped "Barbenheimer" box office battle over the weekend proved to be a win for movie theaters that needed to add some sizzle to their summer.

Ticket sales for the film industry's biggest season had been disappointing through much of June and July. "The Flash" flopped, a new "Indiana Jones" adventure underwhelmed, and Tom Cruise's latest "Mission: Impossible" movie opened short of expectations. Enter "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," two polar opposite movies that debuted simultaneously in a matchup dubbed "Barbenheimer."

"Barbie" stars Margot Robbie in a brightly colored comedy about the iconic doll, while "Oppenheimer" tells a haunting story about the making of the atomic bomb. The two titles had cinemas buzzing over the weekend and filled with

"Barbie" fans dressed in pink . Domestic ticket sales for all movies topped $300 million in the United States and Canada for just the fourth time in history.

"Everybody was in," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "All demographics showed up for these two films, and it's exactly what Hollywood needed." Cinema going still lags pre-pandemic levels, prompting nagging questions about whether audiences have grown content to watch movies at home.

Hopes were high going into the summer as COVID-clogged production pipelines cleared and studios scheduled 30% more films than last summer. But through mid-July, 2023 summer box office receipts were running about 7% below last year. 'BARBIE' SHINES

Then, "Barbenheimer" became a cultural moment. AMC Entertainment, the world's largest theater chain, said last week that more than 20,000 people had purchased tickets to see "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the same day. "Barbie" won the debut weekend battle with an estimated $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales. That ranked as the biggest opening of 2023 and for any movie directed by a woman.

"I'm tickled pink at this historic weekend," gushed Jeff Goldstein, head of domestic theatrical distribution at Warner Bros, the studio that released "Barbie." "People are having a great time. The conversation is so upbeat and so positive." Barbie maker Mattel Inc

had launched an all-out global marketing blitz to stoke the frenzy. "Barbie" took in $337 million worldwide.

Not all of the "Barbie" buzz was positive. Some U.S. Republicans objected to a map in the movie that they said was pro-China, which prompted Vietnam to ban the

film. Warner Bros said "Barbie" was not making a geopolitical statement. "Oppenheimer," from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, took in $174 million globally, including $80.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, a strong start for a three-hour adult drama. The film stars Cillian Murphy as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

While Hollywood celebrated the busy weekend, cinemas face a thinning slate ahead. The next big action movie is November's "Dune - Part 2." The industry also is grappling with strikes by Hollywood writers and actors, which could delay some upcoming titles, and still faces the reality that many 2023 titles fell flat.

"A lot of these blockbusters just didn't go over well," Bock said. "That's a problem for Hollywood because most of us expected the industry to blow away the summer of 2022."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)