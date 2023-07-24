Entertainment News Roundup: 'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost; Taylor Swift fans swarm Seattle as city hopes for economic boost

Left Menu

Hollywood also is grappling with strikes by writers and actors. Taylor Swift fans swarm Seattle as city hopes for economic boost Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Seattle on Saturday ahead of the pop star's "The Eras Tour", her latest stop in tourism-boosting concerts across the United States.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Barbenheimer' frenzy gives sluggish summer box office a major boost

The much-hyped "Barbenheimer" box office battle over the weekend proved to be a win for movie theaters that needed to add some sizzle to their summer. Ticket sales for the film industry's biggest season had been disappointing through much of June and July. "The Flash" flopped, a new "Indiana Jones" adventure underwhelmed, and Tom Cruise's latest "Mission: Impossible" movie opened short of expectations. Hollywood also is grappling with strikes by writers and actors.

Taylor Swift fans swarm Seattle as city hopes for economic boost

Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Seattle on Saturday ahead of the pop star's "The Eras Tour", her latest stop in tourism-boosting concerts across the United States. Throngs of fans lined up to purchase T-shirts and other merchandise outside Lumen Field, where the mega-star will perform on Saturday and Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

