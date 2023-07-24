Kartik Aaryan to receive Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:04 IST
Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will be honouring actor Kartik Aaryan with its Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award. According to the festival organisers, the ''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' star will receive the awards at the annual gala night of the festival on day one, August 11.

The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria, recognizing Kartik's remarkable achievements and his significant impact on the world of Indian cinema.

''I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. ''It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together,'' Kartik said in a statement.

IFFM, which will run till August 20, promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages, discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said Kartik enjoys a great fan base in Australia and they are thrilled to honour him.

''Kartik Aaryan is much loved world wide esp in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable. His contributions to Indian cinema in the young generation have been exceptional. We are excited to honour him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and looking forward to hosting him at the event.” Apart from attending the annual gala night, the actor will also be participating in an 'in conversation' session. The festival will be screening number of his films, including ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' and ''Satyaprem Ki Katha''. Kartik is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming movie ''Chandu Champion'' with director Kabir Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

