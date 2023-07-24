Left Menu

Drake leaves hotel in bulldog mask ahead of 'For All the Dogs' release

Canadian rapper and singer Drake was spotted in a bulldog mask as he left his hotel in New York City, making it his second K9-inspired outfit in a week, People reported. The 36-year-old musician dressed for his most recent dog sighting in a big purple football jersey, camouflage pants and white trainers.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:31 IST
Drake (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Canadian rapper and singer Drake was spotted in a bulldog mask as he left his hotel in New York City, making it his second K9-inspired outfit in a week, People reported. The 36-year-old musician was sighted in a big purple football jersey, camouflage pants and white trainers.

The outfit was worn a few days after Drake left his hotel earlier in the week while flaunting a Rottweiler mask, grey sweatpants, and gold chains while holding a drink in one hand. Drake is actively promoting his forthcoming album, 'For All the Dogs', thus the two sightings of dog masks are no coincidence.

Drake said his new album would be out in "a couple of weeks" when addressing his Brooklyn audience at the Barclays Centre on Thursday, as per People which cited Associated Press. Drake's collaborative album with 21 Savage, 'Her Loss,' which the two artists released in November, is followed by 'For All the Dogs.' Since then, Drake and 21 recently began their joint 'It's All a Blur Tour.'

At the Barclays Centre over the weekend, Drake jokingly called out a fan who had thrown him a vape onstage, and he didn't mince words, as per People. In a clip posted on TikTok by the venue with the caption, "Reminder: you cannot vape inside Barclays Center," the rapper smiled as he asked an audience member if they threw a vape on his stage.

He asked, "Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape? There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f------ Barclays Center." Drake started to sluggishly kick the vaporizer to the side as the audience burst out in laughter. You need to conduct some realistic evaluations. He continued, "Throwing up here this f------ lemon mint vape. I'm considering vaping with you at the Barclays, I think.

Drake has made headlines while on tour, from appearing alongside a lookalike of his younger self to having bras thrown at him, to hanging out with 'Pound Town' rapper Sexyy Red backstage. His tour finished in October with a stop in Columbus, Ohio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

