Left Menu

SRK unveils Vijay Sethupathi's poster from 'Jawan'

VijaySethupathi, Khan wrote on Twitter.Sethupathi, the star of Tamil movies such as 96, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Vikram Vedha and Super Deluxe, plays the main antagonist in Jawan.Ready or not, here comes the destruction

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:56 IST
SRK unveils Vijay Sethupathi's poster from 'Jawan'
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed the first look poster of co-actor Vijay Sethupathi from their upcoming feature ''Jawan''.

The poster, shared by Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on Twitter, described Sethupathi's character as the ''dealer of death''.

''There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi,'' Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sethupathi, the star of Tamil movies such as ''96'', ''Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum'', ''Vikram Vedha'' and ''Super Deluxe'', plays the main antagonist in ''Jawan''.

''Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi,'' Red Chillies Entertainment posted.

According to the makers, “Jawan” is “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan” is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023