Left Menu

Check out who is Sara Ali Khan’s new swimming partner

Actor Sara Ali Khan is quite an active social media user and frequently shares her daily updates with her fans and followers.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:49 IST
Check out who is Sara Ali Khan’s new swimming partner
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sara Ali Khan is quite an active social media user and frequently shares her daily updates with her fans and followers. On Monday, she dropped few clips from her swimming session where she could be seen enjoying with a little kid inside the pool.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote on her Instagram stories, "Monday Funday. Just the cutest baby." She shared another clip on her stories in which she could be seen kissing the baby on her cheeks.

She captioned the post, "Can I please steal this bundle of joy. Powder smelling cutest little boy. Talking about Sara's work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. 'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Karisma Kapoor in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023