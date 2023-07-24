Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverkonda’s ‘Kushi’ title track to be out on this date

Makers of the upcoming romantic film 'Kushi' are all set to unveil the title track of the film. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a new poster of the song in which actor Vijay could be seen beaming with joy and donning blue suit.

The title track will be unveiled on July 28. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda in the lead roles 'Kushi' is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently makers unveiled two tracks 'Aradhya' and 'Na Rojaa Nuvve' which received good responses. After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, 'Kushi' is important as her last release 'Shaakuntalam' did not work at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut 'Liger' was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'. Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

