Married couple found dead in Indore hotel

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:43 IST
  • India

A couple, who had got married against the wishes of their families last year, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The husband, Rahul Verma (22), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hotel room on Ring Road in the city, while the body of his wife Nandini Solanki (20) was found lying on the bed, said Shashikant Chaurasia, in-charge of the Bhanwarkua police station.

He said the young couple had checked into the hotel on July 22.

The hotel staff alerted the police on Monday after they experienced a foul smell emanating from their room. On opening it, the police found partially decomposed bodies of the couple, Chaurasia said.

Chaurasia said Verma and Solanki had a love marriage one-and-a-half-year ago, but their wedding did not have the approval of their families.

However, after sometime Solanki left her husband's home and started living with her parents, he said.

The police official said the bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

''Prima facie, it seems Rahul committed suicide by hanging himself, while the cause of Nandini's death will be known only after receiving the post-mortem report,'' he said.

The official said an investigation was underway.

